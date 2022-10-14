Significant social security boost announced for 2023 amid record-high inflation

Social security recipients will see a raise of 8.7% next year, following up on the 5.9% increase in 2022.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Social security recipients will see a raise of 8.7% for all of 2023 effective Jan. 1 as a cost-of-living adjustment, the Social Security Administration announced Thursday.

The average check will increase by $146 to just over $1800 a month, Social Security Administration spokesperson Erin Thompson said. About 65 to 70 million Americans take Social Security benefits, she said.

The increase for 2023 follows up on the 2022 increase, which was 5.9%. These increases come amid rising inflation in the U.S.

According to the Associated Press, "the Consumer Price Index rose 0.4% for September after just 0.1% in August and is up 8.2% for the past 12 months. Jobless claims for unemployment benefits rose for the week."

Rising inflation is also seen at the state level in Ohio.

From September 2021 through August 2022, inflation in Ohio was 8.7% which means an increase of about $661 more per month on everyday living expenses, including gas cleaning supplies and food.

Social Security has lost 40% of its buying power since 2000, but a raise to Social Security is still a raise.

Thompson said the raise is across the board for everyone.

“If you receive Social Security, every type of benefit, you don’t have to do anything," she said. "It’s automatic. After Nov. 15, you can go on the MySocialSecurity website to see how much you’re getting.”

The Cost-of-Living Adjustment letter will be coming between Thanksgiving and Christmas. There will also be additional assistance for retirees through Medicare premiums decreasing in 2023, with a 3% drop in Medicare Part B premiums.