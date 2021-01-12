United States Postal Service holding job fair Wednesday in Toledo

Pay starts just above $17 an hour for 100 available positions. Applicants can be as young as 16 if they have a high school diploma.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The United States Postal Service is looking to hire about 100 employees in the Toledo area.

Many of those positions are letter carrier. The holidays are among the busiest times of the year for the USPS.

While their current openings are mostly seasonal, often times these can lead to full-time positions down the road.

"This is a nationwide effort. Wherever there is a need for employees and there's openings, we're pushing the public to learn more about these positions and how they can apply. During the holidays we do have an increased need for employees. So we definitely need the extra help as packages and volumes increase," said USPS spokesperson Nadeia Dhalai.

Today from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., HR specialists will be at the post office downtown on South St. Clair Street to answer questions. Pay starts just above $17 an hour and applicants can be as young as 16 if they have a high school diploma.

USPS is one of many delivery services that have extended estimated delivery times during the holidays to give customers a more realistic expectation of when packages will be sent or received.

Representatives with the post office said this is normally their busiest time of the year. Like many companies, they look for more help during the holidays.