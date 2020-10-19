UAW Local 12, OhioMeansJobs partner for in-person job fair on Oct. 22

Anyone looking for a job can schedule an in-person interview on a first come, first serve basis online by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Looking for a job? Some companies are looking to hire.

OhioMeansJobs Lucas County and UAW Local 12 are partnering to host an in-person job fair on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The job fair will be held at the UAW Local 12 Hall at 2300 Ashland Ave. from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Interested job seekers can schedule interviews online on a first come, first serve basis. Multiple companies will be in attendance and individuals can schedule interviews with more than one potential employer.

Opportunities are available with Caravan Facilities Management, Dana Driveline, Detroit Manufacturing Systems, Syncreon, Faurecia Clean Mobility and Toledo Molding and Die.

To sign up, click this link. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 5 p.m.

After registering online, an email will be sent confirming interview time and providing any additional instructions.

If you need help registering, you can call OhioMeansJobs at 419-213-5627.

Participants should dress to impress and bring a resume to the interviews, which will last ten minutes.