Macy's to hold National Holiday Hiring event on October 22; looking to fill 1,400 positions in Ohio

OHIO, USA — Macy's has announced their upcoming National Holiday Hiring event in anticipation of the holiday season.

On Thursday, October 22, the retailer will exclusively hold phone interviews from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to provide a safe and convenient hiring experience.

Macy's is looking to fill more than 1,400 holiday opportunities in Ohio alone, with a variety of opportunities available, including a new versatile role focused on readying contact-free curbside pickup and same-day delivery orders.

Seasonal workers will receive competitive pay, access to flexible scheduling, merchandise discounts and the opportunity to earn additional bonuses.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online to receive a response via email. Open positions can be found online at https://macysjobs.com.

Applicants will often receive an offer the same day they apply. Additionally, near 1,000 seasonal positions from 2019 transitioned into permanent roles within the company.

Per the CDC's guidelines, enhanced cleaning protocols have been put in place to ensure guest and employee safety, including cleaning of heavily touched surfaces such as countertops, break rooms, restrooms and more.