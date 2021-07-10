Jeep's Toledo Assembly Complex hiring part-time workers

A hiring fair is being held Friday at Owens Community College. The hourly production positions start at $15.78 per hour and medical coverage is available.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Stellantis is hosting a hiring event on Friday for part-time positions at Jeep's Toledo Assembly Complex.

The job fair is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Hall on the Owens Community College campus, located at 30335 Oregon Road in Perrysburg.

Interested candidates are encouraged to register here in advance, but walk-ins are also welcome.

The hourly production positions start at $15.78 per hour, and medical and prescription drug coverage is available after 90 days. Life insurance and holiday pay are also available after 90 days.

Candidates should be at least 18 years old and plan on spending 90 minutes at the hiring event.