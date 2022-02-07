Jeep hiring for several positions at Toledo Assembly Complex

Those interested should attend a job fair at Owens Community College on Feb. 11.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Stellantis is holding a hiring fair for positions at the Toledo Assembly Complex.

The event will be held Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Owens Community College's Heritage Hall. The automaker is hiring hourly production operators to build the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, and salaried positions.

Interested candidates should attend the event, be at least 18 years old and plan to spend 90 minutes at the fair.

Entry level part-time hourly production operator positions offer: