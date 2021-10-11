x
Bass Pro Shops in Rossford looking to hire for nearly 50 jobs

Those interested can apply online now, or in person Wednesday and Thursday.

ROSSFORD, Ohio — Bass Pro Shops in Rossford is hiring for nearly 50 job openings in preparation for the holiday season.

Part-time and full-time positions are available. National Hiring Day events will be held Wednesday and Thursday.

Those interested in applying ahead of time can do so here.

Benefits include competitive wages, holiday and vacation pay; health, dental and life insurance programs, and merchandise discounts up to 45% off.

The in-person hiring events will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day. Bass Pro Shops is located at 10000 Bass Pro Blvd.

