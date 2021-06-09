Coronavirus relief package providing advanced child tax credit payments

Eligible families will begin getting payments in July and can receive up to $3,600 a child. The previous child tax credit maxed out at $2,000.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Some parents could start seeing some additional money in their bank accounts starting in July. It's part of what's being called an enhanced child tax credit.



If you're a parent, you most likely already know about the child tax credit you get as part of your tax refund in the spring. However, with President Biden's COVID-19 relief bill passed earlier this year, eligible parents will receive a total of $3,600 for each child under the age of 6 and up to $3,000 for all children ages 6 through 17.

The previous child tax credit maxed out at $2,000 and could only be claimed when filing income taxes.