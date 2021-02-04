COVID-19 stimulus: How the unemployment tax waiver works and when you could see your money

Those who collected up to $10,200 from unemployment are able to get that money tax-free. You don't have to refile, a local tax professional says.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you've already filed your taxes for 2020, and got unemployment checks last year, you could be getting some money back. Those who collected up to $10,200 from unemployment are able to get that money tax-free, due to a provision in the most recent COVID-19 relief bill.

"People filed their returns, then the law changed, and so now people are like, 'Oh my gosh, how do I get this corrected?" said Charles Heid, a tax partner at Gilmore Jasion Mahler.

Heid says the best thing you can do if you're in this situation is wait. New guidance from the IRS indicates they will be issuing refunds automatically, therefore you should not refile.

"Filing an amended return to claim the unemployment exclusion would probably complicate your matters and delay receiving your refund," he said.