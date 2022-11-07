Yost sues Family Dollar over deceptive pricing, ‘bait advertising’

Yost claims the Virginia-based company advertises goods at one price on shelves and charging another, usually higher price at checkout.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Almost a week after announcing a lawsuit against Dollar General, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says the state is going after Family Dollar over deceptive pricing.

Yost announced a lawsuit filed Monday claims the Virginia-based company advertises goods at one price on shelves and charging another, usually higher price at checkout.

“We’re looking not just for reimbursement, but we want a court order to make them stop doing this and to put adequate controls in place so that the price you see on the shelf is the price that they charge at the register,” Yost said. “I’m optimistic that we’ve got a good case and we’re going to get justice.”

The lawsuit, which was filed in Butler County, cities violations of Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act, saying that Family Dollar listed false prices on items and engaged in bait advertising.

On Nov. 1, Yost announced a lawsuit against Dollar General. He said his office has received a dozen complaints from March 2021 to August 2022 detailing unfair and deceptive prices in several counties, including Franklin and Madison.

Family Dollar was purchased by Dollar Tree in 2015.