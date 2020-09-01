GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Different varieties of egg salad, ham and cheese, chicken and tuna salad sandwiches have been recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

Lipari Foods has issued the voluntary recall of various Premo and Fresh Grab wedge sandwiches.

Lipari Foods is located in Warren, Mich. and distributed the 10 different sandwiches throughout Michigan, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Florida, Maryland, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

The products listed under the recall include the following:

Premo

Wedge Ham & Cheese On Wheat

Wedge Egg Salad On Wheat

Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat

Wedge Tuna Salad On Wheat

Fresh Grab

Wedge Ham/American On Wheat

Wedge Egg Salad On Wheat

Wedge Chicken Salad On Wheat

Wedge Tuna Salad On Wheat

Wedge Turkey No Cheese On Wheat

Wedge Ham/American On White

The sandwiches were shipped out on Dec. 31, 2019.

The contamination was brought to the company's attention after environmental sampling returned a positive test for Listeria monocyntogenes.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism and can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

No illnesses in relation to Lipari Food's recall have been reported as of yet, according to the FDA.

Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them. Consumers should discard the products or return them to the store/retailer where they were purchase.

For more information, call 800- 729-3354 Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 pm, EST.

