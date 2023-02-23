Call to Ohio gambling helpline tripled compared to last year

Experts say the nonstop marketing for sports gambling had prompted many to reach out for help

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials with the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio are shedding light on how legalizing sports gambling in the state has impacted the number of people developing a gambling problem.



Derek Longmeier, the executive director of PGNO, said that in January, calls to the gambling helpline were three times higher this year than in January 2022.

Longmeier added the nonstop marketing for sports gambling had prompted many to reach out for help



“As we look at all the marketing that’s taking place, it can be really hard to navigate some of those things. And it just looks like all the gambling operators are trying to give you free money and they’re not really,” he said.



Officials will PGNO and other organizations will present more findings Thursday at their annual conference, which will host everyone from operators to clinicians to regulators.

“This is something we’ve known that has been coming for quite a while. Because of that, we’re able to bring in some of the national experts related to this issue. And we have a series of sessions really examining sports betting and what we can learn from others who have worked in this space before us” said Longmeier.