New hotline helping victims of unemployment identity theft in Ohio

If you've received a 1099-G form without claiming benefits, your identity has been stolen. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has a new hotline for help.

OHIO, USA — Have you received an IRS 1099-G form in the mail for unemployment benefits that you never claimed? You likely are a victim of identity theft.

And you're not alone.

The Better Business Bureau is warning of widespread unemployment identity theft fraud. Receiving that 1099-G form when you haven't received benefits is a sign your identity has been stolen. You could be on the hook for paying taxes if you don't sort it out.

But, keep that form and don't worry - there's ways to get help.

If you believe your personal information has been compromised and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has set up a toll-free hotline to call for help.

You can notify the agency by dialing 833-658-0394 from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.