New hotline helping victims of unemployment identity theft in Ohio

OHIO, USA — Have you received an IRS 1099-G form in the mail for unemployment benefits that you never claimed? You likely are a victim of identity theft.
And you're not alone.
The Better Business Bureau is warning of widespread unemployment identity theft fraud. Receiving that 1099-G form when you haven't received benefits is a sign your identity has been stolen. You could be on the hook for paying taxes if you don't sort it out.
But, keep that form and don't worry - there's ways to get help.
If you believe your personal information has been compromised and used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has set up a toll-free hotline to call for help.
You can notify the agency by dialing 833-658-0394 from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
An online portal is also available to securely report identity theft to ODJFS. Visit unemploymenthelp.ohio.gov and click on "Report Identity Theft." An online guide will walk you through how to report identity theft, filing your taxes using IRS guidance and protecting your identity.