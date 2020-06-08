Yes, that letter from the IRS is real

About one in three people will get a letter in the mail from IRS asking for personal information.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you receive a letter from the IRS and you think it’s fake, don’t throw it away because it’s real. It’s part of the IRS Identity Theft Program and they select about one in three people randomly and ask them to prove their identity.

The problem is, the letter looks amateurish and might be passed off as a fake. If you get one of these letters, act on it. Go to IRS.gov and get them on the phone if you are not sure about handing over your personal information like your social security number.