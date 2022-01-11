Items in short supply this Thanksgiving

Consumer 10 looked into if Avian Influenza will impact turkey supply and prices this year and a shortage of cranberries.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thanksgiving on a budget this year is more common than you might think. As people gather for the holiday, after years of missed family functions, 1 in 4 are trying to keep costs at $100, that’s according to a Personal Capital survey.

The data shows the majority of Americans are cutting at least one dish or 88%.

Weiland’s Market in Clintonville had to delay posting early Thanksgiving orders this year, which includes turkeys, pies and popular side dishes because supply issues are up in the air.

“Prices were moving around. We want to be sure that we don't overcharge or undercharge people, especially because the volumes on Thanksgiving,” said Jessica Williams, owner of Weiland’s Market. “We wanted to be sure that our pie providers could provide the pies that we have on the list because nothing gets people more worked than pies… so we didn't want to give people false hope that we're going to have a particular pie.”

Williams says cranberries may be tough to find this holiday season because of a nationwide shortage. There are also ways to save money while cooking for the family.

“[There} are a lot of relatively cheaper foods, you're not buying tenderloin, and, shrimp, I mean, you could cut out a lot of the luxury items without any issues and affecting your meal. If you really want to save the most money, do it yourself. And also, just keep in mind, like just shop a little bit. If you don't want Turkey, you might get a better deal on pork chops, because of supply and demand.”

Avian influenza has been traveling across the country on migrating birds. Millions of poultry have fallen victim to the disease or have been collateral damage.

“I just want to reaffirm that, you know, the avian influenza bird flu is not a food safety issue or public health risk,” said Jim Chakeres, the executive vice president Ohio Poultry Association. “There's no evidence that bird flu can be transmitted through food, and just remember to properly handle and cook poultry products to reduce the risk of any foodborne illness.”

Chakeres says Ohio farmers are taking biosecurity protocols very seriously to prevent the spread in Ohio. He could not confirm how many chickens or turkeys had to be euthanized.

More than 3.7 million birds have been affected by avian influenza 6 backyard flocks and 1 commercial farm, according to the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

So when should you buy a turkey and how much will it cost this year, Chakeres says it depends on many factors.

“We will see prices higher, but that is maybe a small part because of avian influenza,” said Chakeres. “But there's a lot of other factors that go into pricing. Everything in the grocery store or at the restaurant has gotten a bit pricier but we're seeing that because you know the feed that we feed the turkeys, their diet, that's increased in price as well. We also are seeing other input costs like fuel and, and labor or workers on the farm.”