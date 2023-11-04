Meijer recalls premade salads for potential listeria contamination

Check your fridge! Premade salads sold at Meijer stores are being recalled for listeria concerns.

OHIO, USA — Meijer is recalling some packages of its Fresh from Meijer premade salads because they may be contaminated with listeria.

The recall is part of a broader Revolution Farms lettuce and includes premade salads sold at Meijer stores in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin, according to the notice.

Listeria infections can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children and frail or elderly people. It can also impact those with weakened immune systems.

Infections can cause short-term symptoms, such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The following premade salad products are a part of the recall:

Fresh From Meijer Cranberry Spinach Shareable Salad (12 oz.)

Fresh From Meijer Salad Bowl Spinach Dijon Salad (6.15 oz.)

Fresh From Meijer Tomato Caprese Salad (6 oz.)

Fresh From Meijer Avocado Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad (8 oz.)

Fresh From Meijer Mediterranean Salad (6.5 oz.)

Fresh From Meijer Shareable Garden Salad (11.5 oz.)

Fresh From Meijer Michigan Harvest Salad (6.7 oz.)

Fresh From Meijer Chicken BLT Salad (8.2 oz.)

Fresh From Meijer Cobb Salad (8.8 oz.)

Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Shareable Salad (10 oz.)

Fresh From Meijer Chicken Caesar Salad (6.4 oz.)

Fresh From Meijer Southwest Chicken Salad (8.8 oz.)

Meijer is not aware of any illnesses from Meijer brand salad products included in the recall, according to the notice.

Customers who have purchased any of the products listed above should immediately throw them away. Additionally, they can request a full refund at the customer service desk at their closest Meijer store.