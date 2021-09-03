x
How you can earn $2,400 by giving up Netflix and all devices for one day

Reviews.org is looking to reward someone up to the challenge.

SALT LAKE CITY — Reviews.org will pay you $2,400 to put down all devices, including Netflix, for 24 hours.

The Digital Detox Challenge is looking to reward someone up to the task. Those willing to break up with their tech and streaming services can apply here.

The average American watched 612 hours of Netflix in 2020. Reviews.org, a community of home and tech experts, is seeking to monitor the impacts of stress, mood and future screen habits with this challenge.

Participants must give up texting, social media, online shopping, gaming consoles, and smartwatches.

Applications are open now until March 26.

