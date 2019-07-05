Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

Planning a great breakfast-in-bed menu for the mom in your life this Mother's Day? Sure, you can serve her plain, black coffee along with your outstanding homemade pancakes and French toast.

But why not take it up a notch and say I love you by serving her coffee flavored like Twinkies?

Twinkies is one of four coffee flavors now being manufactured in single-serve pods by Hostess, the brand behind many childhood sweet treats. Other available flavors include Ding Dongs, Honey Bun and Sno Ball.

Twelve packs of single-serve pods recently went on sale online from Blain's Farm & Fleet for $4.99 each; a Hostess spokesperson said in an email that the coffee can also be purchased at Rural King.

"They will be launching at additional retailers later in 2019," she added, noting that while there are no current plans to sell the flavored coffee by the pound, "it is always a possibility!"

