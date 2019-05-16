Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: $20 off 2019 Emergency LED Handsome Light Capsule TWO Pack with free shipping
It's amazing what a difference one year makes. At this time last year, at the height of storm season, an emergency lantern made its way to the market. One year later, a new version of this same collapsible emergency-ready product is even better.
A flood light meets lantern meets flashlight is now the focus of my frugality today and a top deal with storm season underway.
Around this time last year, we brought our newborn baby daughter home from the hospital, a storm hit and our power was knocked out. As if being first-time parents wasn’t stressful enough, imagine having no power, storm damage and a leaking roof.
I depended upon an emergency lantern when I needed it most and now with the possibility of storms, this season, I'm extra prepared.
With Memorial Day right around the corner, if you need a perfect lantern for outdoor entertaining, a backyard party or BBQ, this deal goes a long way today.
With just one set of non-included AA batteries, each light worked for 73 hours straight in my tests.
Click the play button to see the LEDs in action.
Features of the Handsome Lightning Capsule:
- Extremely bright LED lantern converts in to a flashlight
- Fully collapsible and extremely portable
- The best and brightest LED flashlight / lantern system ever seen at this price
- Safe for use outdoors and indoors
- Extra long battery life
- Will not get hot and is extremely energy efficient
- Blackout-ready, storm-ready and ideal for any emergency situation
- Collapsible lanterns each include 30 super-bright LEDs
- Can be hung with handles or used as a stand
- Tremendous for tents, camping, outdoor activities and dark nights
- 60 lumens of 360-degree omni-directional light-emitting design
- Tested brighter and more power-efficient than competitors
Was: $59.99
Now: $39.99
***Buy four or more and price drops to $17.50
