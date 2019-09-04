Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

It's a cultural phenomenon that has changed television — and it has certainly changed the products and deals trending this week. With millions of people ready to watch HBO's final season of "Game of Thrones" (I really hope this isn't the last season), there is great merchandise available to mark the show's legacy.

There is a great deal of knock-off merchandise from all the crows out there, so I've studied the unsullied offerings from all Great Houses. There are many retailers hoping to capitalize on the "Game of Thrones" momentum and many so-called deals that are actually bogus. As a consumer reporter, I have done the work for you.

Below you will find the fan favorite offerings and I will be working around the clock on Night's Watch to keep the Turncloaks away from your wallet. If you are going to a "GoT" party, there are deals on everything from socks to shoes to beverages that can make you look like a Maester.



The prices below were all valid at the time this article was composed and can change at any time.



$37 off "Game of Thrones" seasons 1-7 Box Blu-Ray / Digital Set at Walmart

30 percent off "Game of Thrones" tees and shirts

Buy one, get one "Game of Thrones" Stark and Mother Of Dragons crew socks

23 percent off "Game of Thrones" Monopoly for adults

"Game of Thrones" Oreos are in stock and available online

HBO Official Merchandise including limited edition pins

Adidas "Game of Thrones" Ultraboosts shoes

"Game of Thrones" baseball bobbleheads

Tumblers and "Game of Thrones" drinkware

$20 off "Game of Thrones" House Stark Stein (22 ounce)

"Game of Thrones" wine glasses and free bottle openers today

26 percent off "Game of Thrones" Longclaw Letter Openers

24 percent off George R.R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" 5-book boxed sets

You'll also see your share of social media campaigns and contests to celebrate "GoT." A favorite is this sweepstakes for a color-changing Mountain Dew can. While I wish the official HBO store would offer more than just free shipping on orders over $100, this is a time to celebrate and commemorate.

