Use cash, not card, to avoid extra fees, Sylvania Twp. diner owner says

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — If you're paying more at the register than what your meal was priced on the menu, it could be a credit card fee.

Credit and debit cards have become the norm when it comes to making a purchase. Some people don't even carry cash anymore, for safety, theft or convenience reasons, or even just because they don't expect to ever need cash.

Rick Salem, the owner of Rick's City Diner on Monroe Street, said customers should pay attention to the extra fee that sometimes comes with the swipe.

"It would be like going to the bank, withdrawing 10 dollars and burning it. That's what you're doing. you are literally burning your money," Salem said.

The 3% charge on every purchase goes toward the card provider.

Salem said companies like Master Card, Visa and American Express are the ones who benefit from you not carrying cash. That's because small businesses have to pay a fee if they allow credit card transactions.

"Before [the COVID-19 pandemic], credit card fees were approximately $1,000-1,200 a month. Our bill last week was $4,800 for the month of June," Salem said.

Inflation has changed how much businesses like Rick's City Diner pay for food, how much they pay their employees and how much they pay for credit card transactions.

He said most small businesses can't foot the bill anymore.

"Sometimes that fee can be 29 cents; sometimes that fee can be $2.39. It ranges from the total of the check," Aubrey Congioloso, the general manager for Rick's City Diner, said.

Salem said he loves his business because of the people, but he hates that more charges are falling on them. He hopes customers consider using the old-fashioned option: cash.