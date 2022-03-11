Better Business Bureau launches new tool to help people identify scams

BBB's new scam tracker is now available and it can be used on a desktop or mobile device, making it easier to double-check suspicious calls, texts or emails, and to report one.

"It provides all of the tools to help you, as a consumer decide if you are becoming a victim of a scam or to report that scam to others to help them," said Judy Dollison, the president of the Better Business Bureau of Central Ohio. "And then it also has increased functionality to really help with the education side of scams because we find that really consumer education is the most important aspect of helping prevent future scams."



The BBB says the new tool also makes scams more searchable on Google.