Circle K to offer 30 cent fuel discount ahead of Labor Day weekend

From 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, customers will save 30 cents off per gallon.

CLEVELAND — Need to fill up your car ahead of Labor Day weekend?

Circle K announced on Wednesday that they are offering 30 cents off per gallon between 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Additionally, customers will be able to save 50% on food and beverages at Circle K between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday as the store celebrates its Circle K Day event.

“As we anticipated, a worldwide event like Circle K Day simply wouldn’t be complete without saving at the pump as well,” said Alex Miller, Chief Operating Officer for Circle K. “Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, we are proud to honor our customers’ unwavering loyalty and take the energy and excitement of Circle K Day up a notch with even more spectacular savings.”

During the event, participating Circle K locations will also hand out a limited number of fuel discount cards for 10 cents off per gallon. The cards will be valid from Sept. 1-Dec. 31.

A full list of participating Northeast Ohio locations can be found HERE.

