A total of 130 workers have been laid off from GM's Parma Metal Center, according to the head of the UAW Local 1005.

Example video title will go here for this video

PARMA, Ohio — On the same day the United Auto Workers expanded their strike against the Big Three Detroit automakers, General Motors has responded by laying off over 100 workers at its Parma Metal Center.

According to UAW Local 1005 President Dan Schwartz, a total of 130 union workers have been laid off by GM in Parma. The Parma Metal Center employs 960 workers, according to its website. The center processes over 550 tons of steel per day, while supporting and servicing approximately 20 different customers, including the majority of GM vehicles built in North America.

One of the two plants added to the strike expansion on Friday was the GM plant near Lansing, Michigan, which makes large crossover SUVs such as the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave. A Ford plant in Chicago was also part of Friday's widening of the strike by the UAW.

"So, Lansing, Delta Township, is one of our assembly plants that we supply. 30% of our work probably goes over there, so it's gonna affect us here locally," Schwartz told 3News' Lindsay Buckingham.

Meanwhile members of UAW Local 1250 are speaking out against the Big Three, and celebrating UAW President Shawn Fain's efforts today to bring fair wages to autoworkers.

"We're standing strong, right? And we're not only standing for us, we're standing for the working class people of the country," Pat Wallace, spokesperson for UAW Local 1250 said.

Previous Reporting: