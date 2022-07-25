Locals have chance to win free car at Taylor Hyundai

Taylor Hyundai of Toledo celebrates #FreeCarFriday during Christmas in July. Michael Orlando won a 2017 Hyundai Elantra.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Taylor Hyundai Automotive gave away a car on Monday along with 19 other prizes as part of their #FreeCarFriday.

Every Friday at 12:30 on their Facebook page, there is a "Spin to Win" livestream where participants like, comment and share their to be entered for a chance to win a car.

There is also a chance to register on their website. No nominations, purchases, payments or donations are required for entry.

This month, the dealership celebrated Christmas in July. 20 finalists were chosen throughout the month and opened presents during the party, and each contained a prize. one of which was a 2017 Hyundai Elantra.

Michael Orlando was the winner for this month, opening the present with his children that contained the grand prize.

"We opened 20 presents," he said. "Every present had a prize. I was in the last group to open a present and of course I'm standing with the car because this is what was in my box and I completely feel like this is a dream, but it's incredible."

Participants must be 18 years or older to enter and have a driver's license to win.

Steve Taylor, the general manager of Taylor Automotive Group, said they plan on giving away five more cars throughout the year.

And he said he loves his job too.