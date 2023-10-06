West Toledo Whole Foods to close by Oct. 13

TOLEDO, Ohio — Whole Foods in west Toledo will close later this month, according to the company.
The business, which sits in the 3400 block of Secor Road, is expected to close by Oct. 13, the company confirmed.
A Whole Foods Market spokesperson said the company would work with current employees to find new opportunities within the company and provided the following statement regarding the closure:
“Like any business, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores and make decisions to position the company for long-term success. We are supporting all impacted Team Members through this transition and working closely with them to find new opportunities within the company. Our stores remain an important part of our growth strategy, and we currently have more than 55 new stores in the pipeline and continuously explore new sites.”
The location opened its doors in August 2019.
