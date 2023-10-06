West Toledo Whole Foods to close by Oct. 13

A Whole Foods Market spokesperson said the company would work with current employees to find new opportunities within the company and provided the following statement regarding the closure:

“Like any business, we regularly evaluate the performance and growth potential of each of our stores and make decisions to position the company for long-term success. We are supporting all impacted Team Members through this transition and working closely with them to find new opportunities within the company. Our stores remain an important part of our growth strategy, and we currently have more than 55 new stores in the pipeline and continuously explore new sites.”