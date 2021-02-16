Tecumseh sports bar receives boost from Barstool Sports

The fundraiser organized by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy raises money for small businesses across the country struggling because of the pandemic.

TECUMSEH, Mich. — In the center of downtown Tecumseh sits Muk's Sports Pub. The building itself has been serving beer since the prohibition era and has been open as a pub for 42 years.

Muk's is one of many local bars navigating the ever changing COVID-19 rules.

Back in November, when Michigan restaurants were ordered to shut down in person dining for a second time, Muk's almost closed for good.

Right now, Michigan restaurants are only allowed to be open at 25% for in-person dining, which can be a challenge for many business owners to make a profit on.

"It just killed us. My employees were almost out of unemployment, it was the first time I couldn't give them a Christmas bonus, it was just heartbreaking," said Karin Mukensturm.

Owner Karin Mukensturm took a leap of faith and applied for the Barstool Fund. Organized by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, the fundraiser raises money for small businesses across the country struggling because of the pandemic.

Karin's manager helped create a video explaining why they needed the money.

"You know we're a small town! Small bar, and I know there's hundreds of thousands of businesses that needed it. I mean I didn't think it was going to be like this!" said Shannon Kurowski, manager of Muk's.

Much to their surprise, Muk's was selected to receive money from Barstool. Muk's will receive $8,500 a month until they don't need it anymore.