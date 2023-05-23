Brew House officially opens downtown location Tuesday

Reimagine the Roaring 20s: a local coffee shop has officially opened its second location, expanding from uptown Maumee to downtown Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — How about a latte, old sport?

A local coffee house is celebrating the grand opening of their second location Tuesday: after several months of construction and planning, Brew House is expanding from uptown Maumee to downtown Toledo for a "Roaring 20s"-style coffee pub and - in the near future- a speakeasy.

Brew House first announced the second location in a September 2022 Facebook post, where they revealed the 1920s theme and upcoming location. Meeting the anticipated opening date of spring 2023, the local business commemorated the downtown location's May 23 opening date, located on N. Summit Street, in a post on Tuesday.

Though Brew House is popular among coffee aficionados, some might stay for a different kind of brew. In line with the location's prohibition theme, the business will begin selling cocktails in their "downstairs speakeasy" once the liquor license takes effect on June 2. Though it might be speakeasy-themed, they still have to follow the law!

Per an earlier post on Brew House Downtown's Facebook, the speakeasy debut will come with extended hours and a stocked bar.

Brew House Downtown is open during the following hours:

Monday - Friday: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

No word yet on if Jay Gatsby plans to make an appearance.

