Sephora coming to four northwest Ohio Kohl's stores

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Northwest Ohio will soon be home to four Sephora at Kohl's locations.
Kohl's announced the first 200 locations Thursday, which include Kohl's stores located in:
- Toledo (Franklin Park Mall) - 4865 Monroe St.
- Holland - 1220 S. Holland-Sylvania Rd.
- Perrysburg - 10323 Fremont Pike Rd.
- Findlay - 2310 Tiffin Ave.
The Sephora space is located at the front of the store and designed to fill 2,500 square feet. Over 100 curated beauty brands will be on display.
Customers can browse from a range of makeup, skincare, hair, and fragrance brands. In the fall, Kohl's will feature an expanded selection of Sephora products online.