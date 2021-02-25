Sephora coming to four northwest Ohio Kohl's stores

Kohl's and Sephora announced a partnership last year.

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — Northwest Ohio will soon be home to four Sephora at Kohl's locations.

Kohl's announced the first 200 locations Thursday, which include Kohl's stores located in:

Toledo (Franklin Park Mall) - 4865 Monroe St.

Holland - 1220 S. Holland-Sylvania Rd.

Perrysburg - 10323 Fremont Pike Rd.

Findlay - 2310 Tiffin Ave.

The Sephora space is located at the front of the store and designed to fill 2,500 square feet. Over 100 curated beauty brands will be on display.