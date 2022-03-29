Post office hosts job seminar, looking for new employees

Toledo's Main Post office will host a hiring event Wednesday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired Dec. 1, 2021.

The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers in Toledo.

The Toledo Main Post Office will host a job-application workshop Wednesday to fill immediate openings for city carrier assistants.

The starting salary for these jobs is $18.92 per hour.

The workshop will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the main post office, 435 South St. Clair St., Toledo.

Postal personnel will be on site Wednesday to provide detailed information about the positions and answer questions.

Applications must be submitted online at usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record.