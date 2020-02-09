Perrysburg City Council approves legislation to form downtown DORA district

An earlier proposal of a DORA district within Levis Commons was voted down by council. Today's 5-2 decision approved a second proposal submitted earlier this year.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg City Council voted 5-2 in favor of establishing a DORA district downtown during a meeting Tuesday night.

An earlier failed attempt by the Town Center at Levis Commons to create a DORA, or designated outdoor refreshment area, in its mall complex was voted down by city council, leading to downtown business owners working together to form another proposal.

Owners from Swig, Rose & Thistle, Casa Barron, Suburban Bottle, and Stella’s (who also originally submitted a proposal for the adult-beverage zone last year to council) aided in forming the revised proposal, delivered to city council for vote.

The approved downtown DORA district is much smaller than the failed Levis Commons one. Details are still being finalized.

Currently, there is no set start date for the district to go into effect as legislation was not passed on an emergency basis.

Several other local communities have adopted similar plans in the past few years or have entertained legislation as the trend has begun to rapidly catch on.

In June, Tiffin City Council unanimously approved the establishment of a DORA district after two prior attempts had been voted down. The downtown Tiffin district's approval is temporary and can be repealed at any time, with the ordinance carrying the potential to become permanent following a December vote.