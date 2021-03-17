New study ranks Ohio 34th for retail worker salary

Study says Ohioans in the industry must work over 40 hours to afford the median rent.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from November 2020.

A new study ranks Ohio in the bottom half of all states for people who work in retail.

Business.org found Ohio is 34th in the U.S. for retail worker pay. Workers here earn an average salary of $27,940, which is 43 percent less than the average salary in the state.

The average salary is also less than the average national salary for a retail worker of $29,360. The average Ohioan working in retail must work 49.3 hours to afford the median rent, which is better than the national average of 66.7 hours.

Michigan is ranked 28th in the study with an average salary of $29,350, which is 42 percent less than the average salary in the state.

The study used the most recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. Census Bureau.