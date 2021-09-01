Nine-year-old launches her own makeup business

She created the company, LeeLee Kisses, while stuck at home during the pandemic last summer.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — At nine-years-old, Aliyah Hughes is getting an early start into the business world.

"I've got unicorn bracelets, chapstick, lip balms and lip gloss," says Hughes.

She created her own company, LeeLee Kisses, while stuck at home during the pandemic last summer.

"We're still working and she was bored," says Diamone Hughes, Aliyah's mom. "So over the summer we were planning ideas and stuff for her business."

Hughes has big dreams of being a hairdresser when she grows up, and felt like her makeup business could give her an early start. Aliyah's parents are also happy she's joining the local business community, maybe someday moving into one of the storefronts in Muskegon.

"Around town, there's not many businesses here," says Diamone. "So with all these empty buildings and stuff, it's nice to have, like, business for kids and now she knows what to do when she's older."

Since starting the business, her parents say there have been quite a few sales, even sending orders to buyers out of state. They also donated some profits over the holidays to people hit hard by the pandemic.

You can see and order the products online, through the LeeLee Kisses Facebook and Instagram pages.

