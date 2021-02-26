Jupmode's newest shirt will benefit Seagate Food Bank

$5 from each purchase will be given to the food bank to provide meals to the underserved population.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Jupmode's newest T-shirt design will benefit a local food pantry to provide for people in need.

The Toledo apparel company is donating $5 from every purchase to Seagate Food Bank, the only independent food bank in Ohio. The front of the shirt says "Nourish Your Community."

Seagate Food Bank provides food at no cost to over 400 pantries and programs in the northwest Ohio community. The organization also delivers meals to seniors and veterans.