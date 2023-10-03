Hospice of Northwest Ohio to acquire operations of ProMedica hospice facility in Sylvania

Hospice of Northwest Ohio will acquire operations 'on or before' Oct. 31, 2023, a company representative said in a press release.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Operations of a Sylvania hospice facility will move into the hands of a Hospice of Northwest Ohio by the end of the month, following a ProMedica-operated tenure.

According to a press release from Hospice of Northwest Ohio, the company will assume operations of ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, a 12-bed inpatient facility that provides short-term care, monitoring and pain and/or symptom management. The facility opened in 2008 on the ProMedica Flower Hospital campus.

Hospice of Northwest Ohio CEO and President Rick Russel said patients, families and current employees could expect a smooth transition.

"We are excited to extend our inpatient hospice services to Sylvania and its surrounding communities," Russell said. "We are looking forward to welcoming the facilites' existing employees to our organization. Patients can expect the same high level of care and expertise that Hospice of Northwest Ohio has been providing for more than 40 years. This will certainly honor the legacy established in 2008 with the opening of the Ebeid Hospice Residence."

The change functions in part of ProMedica's plan to exit the hospice business, according to a ProMedica spokesperson, who offered the following statement:

"Consistent with our plan to exit the hospice business, ProMedica will no longer own any hospice agencies once the pending hospice transactions are finalized. The Ebeid Hospice Residence facility will remain on the ProMedica Flower Hospital campus with the new owner, and we expect to continue our great working relationship with Hospice of Northwest Ohio."