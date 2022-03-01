Findlay named top micropolitan for 8th consecutive year

The rankings for economic development are published by Site Selection magazine

FINDLAY, Ohio — For nearly a decade, the Flag City has touted economic development success.

For the eighth consecutive year, Findlay has been named the top micropolitan community in the country for economic development by Site Selection magazine.

Director of Economic development Tim Mayle said in 2021, Findlay and Hancock County saw $160 million in investments, and 24 qualifying projects for the ranking.

Mayle said with eight years at the top, Findlay is beginning to enter the elite status with other big players.

"It's kind of between us and Mooresville, North Carolina. And they had Mooresville and another community about the size of Findlay, and they've gone into metropolitan statistic area of Charlotte. So, I think we are coming onto historic territory." Mayle said.

And the success isn't from bringing in new businesses alone.

Mayle said the majority of the qualifying projects came from existing industries investing and expanding in Findlay.

And Mayle said with many valuable tools, such as access to I-75, local rail hubs, and Great Lakes port access, this recent success for Findlay and the entire region could continue.

"We have an economy and companies that will continue to invest every single year and grow. So it's really that smart growth, and not chasing after grants and working through that, it's relationships you have with people and getting them to reinvest." Mayle said.

And Hancock County is already well underway with a handful of qualifying projects that would count towards the 2022 rankings, he said.