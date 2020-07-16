Coach USA announces Cleveland-based Lakefront Lines is ceasing operations

The move comes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 'future uncertainty.'

CLEVELAND — If you have taken a bus trip to a casino, as part a tour group, or on a long field trip in Northeast Ohio, chances are at some point you've traveled with Lakefront Lines, a Cleveland-based company.

On Thursday, Lakefront Lines' parent company, Coach USA, announced that it is ceasing Lakefront's operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement to 3News, Sean Hughes, Director of Corporate Affairs, Coach USA said the following about the decision: “Due to the current impact of Covid19 and future uncertainty, Coach USA has made the difficult decision to permanently cease operations of Lakefront Lines. Coach USA thanks our employees at Lakefront Lines for their years of committed service and wish them good fortune in their future endeavors.”

A Lakefront employee told 3News the company is not taking reservations past the end of this month.

Lakefront Lines had grown to be the largest motorcoach company in the State of Ohio. In addition to being headquartered in Cleveland, the company has locations in Toledo, Columbus, and Cincinnati.

Schools will be heavily affected by this news. Lakefront Lines has provided buses not only for field trips, but also to drive Cleveland students to and from school.