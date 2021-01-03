Cedar Point to hire 6,500 for 2021 season

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point announced Monday it is seeking to hire 6,500 people for the 2021 season.
The amusement park will hold a National Hiring Day event March 13. Candidates can register online at https://bit.ly/2YXOGJF.
Cedar Point will also host in-person interviews that day. Applicants will meet directly with the recruiting team, with health and safety protocols in place, to discuss a variety of seasonal jobs.
There are available opportunities in rides, merchandise, park services, food and beverage, guest services, and hospitality. The park is offering contact-free onboarding and virtual orientation.
Open interviews run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cedar Point Recruiting Center, 2220 First Street in Sandusky.