Cedar Point to hire 6,500 for 2021 season

Opportunities are available in all roles of the theme park.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point announced Monday it is seeking to hire 6,500 people for the 2021 season.

The amusement park will hold a National Hiring Day event March 13. Candidates can register online at https://bit.ly/2YXOGJF.

Cedar Point will also host in-person interviews that day. Applicants will meet directly with the recruiting team, with health and safety protocols in place, to discuss a variety of seasonal jobs.

There are available opportunities in rides, merchandise, park services, food and beverage, guest services, and hospitality. The park is offering contact-free onboarding and virtual orientation.