WARREN, Mich. — Police have ordered an Art Van Furniture store in suburban Detroit to close early because of unruly crowds.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts says police ordered the store on 14 Mile Road to close at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Fouts says there were traffic jams to get into the store and fights were breaking out. He says the store also has only two security guards.

Fouts tells the Detroit Free Press, "It’s too dangerous. ... We could come close to a riot. I’ve never seen anything this bad.”

The Warren-based company announced Thursday that it is closing all of its approximately 190 locations and running liquidation sales.

