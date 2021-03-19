Amazon looking to hire hundreds in Toledo, Rossford

TOLEDO, Ohio — Amazon is looking to fill hundreds of positions at locations in Rossford and Toledo.
The delivery station at the former Southwyck Mall site in Toledo is ramping up operations and looking to fill jobs. The fulfillment center in Rossford is also hiring.
Interested applicants can apply for jobs at both locations here.
Opportunities include full-time warehouse associates making at least $15 an hour, with benefits starting Day 1. Amazon also seeks independent contractors delivering packages for at least $22 an hour.