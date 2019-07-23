ROSSFORD, Ohio — Now that it’s official that an Amazon fulfillment center is headed to Rossford’s Crossroads Parkway, we can see just what kind of impact this large development will do for the small town.

"For them to come in here identify Rossford as a premiere site speaks volumes,” Mayor Neil MacKinnon III said. “And it's getting the attention of other firms and companies not only nationally, but internationally."



With all eyes on them, neighbors in Rossford said they are excited. John Folcik has lived in Rossford for decades and said this is some of the biggest development he's seen come to town.



"This is going to be competition with Perrysburg, maybe…” Folcik joked. “But it is going to be a benefit for the city. "



This big announcement brings not only about 1,000 jobs to the area, but it also comes with a big tax revenue to a small town.



"The school's going to see probably a minimum of almost $600,000 dollars a year annually going forward,” MacKinnon said. “The city with Amazon having approximately $27 million year annual payroll that's going to mean a little over a half million dollars for the city annually also."



At Rossford's City Council meeting Monday several sported Amazon shirts to show their thanks for being the selected site. The backs of their t-shirts read “that's just what we do.”

But some wondered what the city will do with the additional income tax. Some council members said they are excited about the potential.



"Cities run on income tax and this is going to bring in a lot of jobs,” said Chris Heban, a Rossford City Council member. “Create a lot of opportunity and we're going to be able to take care of a lot of things that we've been planning to take care of for a long time."



Residents have one thing in mind.



"I think everybody in town would like to see the roads improved,” Folcik said. “They've been neglected a while, but then again we didn't have the money all the time before. So, now that we're hopefully going to get the money, then I think that's what the number one thing is going to be."



Construction on the new fulfillment center has already begun. Work is expected to be complete by August of next year.