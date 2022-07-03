Auto insurance refund checks will start arriving this week

Eligible Michiganders will receive a $400 check per vehicle that was insured on October 31, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

MICHIGAN, USA — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox announced Monday that $400 refund checks will start hitting Michigander's mailboxes this week.

Owners of a vehicle that was insured under a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for operating a vehicle on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021 will receive a $400 check per vehicle insured, or $80 per historic vehicle insured. The deadline for the checks to be sent by insurers is no later than May 9, but many Michiganders could be receiving their check(s) starting this week.

“These $400 refunds are game-changers for so many Michigan families,” said Gov. Whitmer. “I called for these refunds because I am committed to lowering costs for Michiganders and putting money back in people’s pockets. They are possible because we worked across the aisle to pass bipartisan auto insurance reform, and we will keep working together to grow our economy and build a state where families can thrive.”

The refund is from a $3 billion surplus in funds from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) fund that is used to ensure continuity of care for catastrophic accident survivors. The MCCA is still maintaining approximately $2 billion in surplus funds to ensure continuity of care for catastrophic accident survivors.

"After Governor Whitmer called on the MCCA to issue these refunds and the MCCA announced its plan, DIFS issued guidance to auto insurers to ensure that these refunds are sent out as quickly as possible, and in no case later than May 9, 2022,” said Fox.

“Our goal is to make sure that Michiganders understand the eligibility requirements and to help ensure that this money makes it into consumers’ pockets as quickly and securely as possible. DIFS stands ready to answer questions or help resolve any concerns that Michiganders may have regarding their refunds,” Fox added in a statement on Monday.

The refund has been met with opposition because many catastrophic accident survivors are now being left with reduced care and increased medical bills. The $2 billion in surplus dollars left in the fund is meant to continue care for these individuals but many are saying it is not enough.

The bipartisan auto insurance reform bill that released these funds to the public was signed into law by Gov. Whitmer in 2019 and in Dec. 2021, the MCCA voted unanimously to return approximately $3 billion of surplus funds to Michiganders.

Eligible consumers who do not receive their refunds by the deadline should contact their auto insurer or agent.

For more information on the refunds, visit the Department of Insurance and Financial Services frequently asked questions page.

