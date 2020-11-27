What changes you can expect on Black Friday

Big retailers are trying to avoid long lines on Black Friday, putting in place some safety changes.

AUSTIN, Texas — Usually after a big Thanksgiving dinner, families would head to stores and stand in line to get their hands on Black Friday deals. But like many other traditions, COVID-19 has changed things.

This year, major retailers like Best Buy, Target and Macy's didn't open their doors on Thanksgiving Day in an effort to not spread the coronavirus.

Many big retailors kicked off their Black Friday deals in early November so people wouldn't feel the pressure to crowd in a store to snag deals in a single day. Stores are also pushing to online shopping, offering the same deals in-store and online.

In cases like highly anticipated gaming systems, many retailers such as Best Buy are selling them exclusively online.

They are also making it easier to pickup those online orders. Target expanded its same-day drive-up and pick-up services, allowing customers to get their items as soon as an hour after purchase.

Best Buy moved all in-store pickups to curbside only and extended pickup times before and after store hours.

If having that in-store experience is important to you, many retailers said they will continue to follow health and safety guidelines like limiting store capacity and disinfecting regularly.

Walmart said in a press release customers will file into a straight line to get into the store on Friday morning. Best Buy's spokesperson said instead of handing out item tickets and having people wait in line outside, the store will use a digital queue system to alert customers when it's their turn to enter.

Just because some stores didn't open on Thanksgiving doesn't mean they won't open early for Black Friday.

Target will open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

Walmart will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Best Buy will open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.