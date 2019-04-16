TOLEDO (WTOL) - If you are looking for a light meal with a gourmet twist, then our Super Fitness Weight Loss chef has the perfect plan.

Grab some swordfish! I went to Walt Churchill’s Market to whip it up with Chef Bill Kolhoff.

Swordfish is a light protein and easy to prepare. It is one of Chef Bill Kolhoff’s favorites.

“It is very versatile and pairs well with most side dishes. You can season it as spicy or mild as your family likes,” he says.

Look for fresh, thick fillets from your favorite grocery store.

“I like to use fresh rather than frozen, but ask your butcher. Many times the swordfish in their deli case has been frozen before it is displayed. They can recommend the best cut in their case,” says Kolhoff.

Use four to six ounces per serving.

Cut and season it just like a steak or large chicken breast. Usually a nice swordfish fillet is about an inch thick.

If you are putting it on a grill, cook it for 4 to 6 minutes on the first side. Finish it for two to three minutes on the other side.

“I like to serve swordfish a little pink in the middle,” Kolhoff says.

Use the same frame if you are searing it in a pan on the stove.