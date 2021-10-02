Ohioans consumed an average of 15 alcoholic drinks per week in 2020

Study found the average person in the Buckeye State was a 'heavy' drinker.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The average Ohioan drank about 15 alcoholic beverages per day in 2020, according to a study.

DrugAbuse.com found one in four people admitted to drinking more during the pandemic lockdown. In Ohio, the average person consumed 776 "standard size" drinks last year.

Ohioans drank slightly less than the national average of 17 drinks per week. However that total was still above the CDC's threshold for "heavy drinking" of 14 drinks per week.

The study found men and women consumed similar amounts, with men drinking 17 standard size alcoholic beverages a week, compared to 16 for women.