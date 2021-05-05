New trauma center specializing in addiction offers holistic approach to recovery in northwest Ohio

Fuse Recovery treats clients suffering from mental health trauma, as well as all types of addiction from shopping to opioid addiction.

SYLVANIA, Ohio — A new trauma center in Sylvania doesn't take the cookie-cutter approach when it comes to treating addiction.

Fuse Recovery, which is located at 2735 N. Holland Sylvania Rd., uses a holistic approach, focusing on treating the whole body including the mind, body and spirit.

The center opened in September and treats clients suffering from mental health trauma, as well as all types of addiction from shopping to opioid addiction. Instead of training people how to cope with their addiction, the center trains clients how to heal by opening their traumatic memories, cleaning and then closing them.

"We're trying to reconnect people with themselves and reconnect them with other people," said Deann Gossard, the center's Clinical Director.

Stephanie Kranich of Toledo became a client at the center last year. She takes EMDR therapy which is used to treat trauma. It stands for eye movement, desensitization and reprocessing.

"I feel like at a lot of others places push a 12-step program whereas here, they allow you to do whatever program works for you so it's not as cut and dry as other places," Kranich said. "It feels like more of a family approach. I feel like everybody here is so involved with their clients."

All of the center's clinicians are trained in EMDR and trauma modalities.

"It's a softer, gentler approach," said Ashley Thielman, a clinician. "It's looking at not that someone is morally affected by their choices, but rather their choices are coming from somewhere, and how do we resolve that and help heal that, because then it actually gives lasting change instead of just addressing the symptom."

The center provides one-on-one, in-person and teletherapy, as well as group and family therapy. The therapy is tailored to a client's history and individual needs.

They offer a variety of traditional therapies including EMDR, Sensorimotor Psychotherapy, Cognitive Behavior Therapy, Person-Centered Counseling and Motivational Interviewing.

They also offer alternative and innovative therapies such as forest walks, mindfulness and meditation, dance and rage classes, yoga, Qigong, gardening, and even animal therapy.

You can contact Fuse Recovery at 419-315-6422 or by emailing support@fuserecovery.com.