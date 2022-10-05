Two Michigan children have cases of 'mysterious hepatitis,' CDC says

Two children on the east side of the state have what the CDC is calling mysterious hepatitis.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The mysterious hepatitis cases affecting children is now here in Michigan. There are now 2 cases on the east side of the state: one in Oakland County and one in the City of Detroit.

In total, there are 109 cases in 24 states across the U.S. The CDC says many of the children have tested positive for adenovirus but they still aren't certain that's the cause. All of the children affected are under the age of 7. Most of them recovered — however, five children in the U.S. have died and seven may require a liver transplant.

So far, there have been no cases here in West Michigan but Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Rosmary Olivera with Helen DeVos Children's Hospital says it is possible we may see some. Parents shouldn't panic yet, though.

"I'm not terribly worried. I mean, I think that again, when you have when you have the general rarity of the cases, meaning that it's so infrequent, I don't think it is cause for public panic. But I do think it's, of course, something that we need to have in our mind so that we can identify and care for those kids the best way possible."

Here are the symptoms the CDC says you should watch for in your child:

Vomiting

Diarrhrea

Yellow eyes

Yellowing of the skin

If you have concerns that you're child may have the mysterious hepatitis illness contact your pediatrician immediately.

