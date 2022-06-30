Michigan excluded from 'most at risk' state list for monkeypox

The state has not been included in the first round of preventative vaccines being distributed nationwide.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The first case of monkeypox (MPV) has been found in Michigan's Oakland County.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the person is currently isolating and is not a threat to the general public.

Now that 27 states have a case of monkeypox, the Biden Administration plans to send out more than one-million doses of the small pox vaccine to be used as a preventive measure for the people exposed.

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Matt Sims with Beaumont Health says Michigan is currently not on the list to get the first round of preventative vaccine because the state is not considered high risk. "The announcement of the vaccine coming out, predated Michigan's first case, it happened about 24 hours before we had our first case. And so we're certainly in the lowest positive states. I would doubt Michigan would be on the first group to get it. But if we need it in the future, I'm sure will be added to the list." Several more rounds of vaccines are expected to be distributed during the summer and late fall.

Dr. Sims says the smallpox vaccine is affective against monkeypox. "We expect that this vaccine will work and be very protective, they're going to focus on people who are at highest risk, and then potentially move out from there. Exactly how large this vaccination program might get in the future is hard to know. But that's, that's where things stand right now."

This vaccine won't leave a scar like the original smallpox vaccine because it's administered the same way a flu vaccine is.

He also says if you already have the smallpox vaccine you most likely still have immunity from the monkey pox. It's not known yet whether or not you would need a booster should you come in contact with monkey pox.

If you were born after 1972 you most likely do not have the small pox vaccine. After smallpox was eradicated in the United States children were no longer required to be vaccinated against smallpox.

