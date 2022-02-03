Have you tried slugging? How the age-old practice can help your skin

Slugging is when people put Vaseline on their skin to moisturize it and make it brighter and tighter. However, there are some important tips you should follow.

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — Americans are often willing to pay a small fortune to make sure their skin looks its best, but TikTok is bringing an old ritual to the forefront.

It's called slugging, where people put Vaseline on their skin to moisturize it and make it brighter and tighter. Dr. Faith Durden with Western Reserve Dermatology told 3News people of African and Asian ancestry have been using Vaseline as part of their skin care routine for years.

If you want to give it a try, start by washing your face, applying your moisturizer within three minutes, then applying the Vaseline.

"While the trend advocates using copious amounts of these barrier ointments, those of us in dermatology would recommend you apply a very thin layer," Durden said. "There are going to be some people who won't even tolerate that thin layer. It just feels very uncomfortable to sleep on."

All you need is a pea size amount of Vaseline. This can be used by almost anyone, but use caution if you have oily skin, acne, or any skin irritation on your face. Durden says to avoid slugging if you use retinol, retinoic acids, beta hydroxy acids, and alpha hydroxy acids because it can increase the risk of irritation.

If sleeping with Vaseline on your face sounds uncomfortable give it a try for a few hours in the morning or at night.