Donate blood and enter to win a prop replica package from 'Wonder Woman 1984'

TOLEDO, Ohio — The American Red Cross and "Wonder Woman 1984" are joining forces to save the day for patients in need of lifesaving blood transfusions. The Red Cross is organizing a giveaway from the new Warner Bros. film.

Those who donate blood between July 1 and July 31 will be entered for a chance to win a "Wonder Woman 1984" movie prop replica package. The package includes the Golden Lasso and a pair of gauntlets identical to Wonder Woman's from the film.

While supplies last, if you donate blood before July 8, you will also get a free exclusive "Wonder Woman 1984" t-shirt.

The Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donors this summer, as the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented supply challenges amid this uncertain environment. Additionally, despite states lifting stay-at-home orders and reopening, many blood drives at businesses and community organizations continue to be cancelled as these locations remain closed or restrict the number of individuals at any location.

"Wonder Woman 1984" is set to hit movie theaters on October 2.

“In times of crisis, new superheroes often emerge, and new alliances are forged. The Red Cross is thrilled to partner with "WONDER WOMAN 1984" to encourage and thank fans and blood donors alike for being superheroes for patients in need by giving blood in July,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president of the American Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Blood donors have a unique super power—lifesaving blood. Blood cannot be manufactured, and donors are the only source for patients in need.”

Look below to find where and when you can donate blood.

American Red Cross Blood Donation Center

Toledo Blood Donation Center - 3510 Executive Parkway, Toledo

Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Monroe, Michigan

7/7/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Redeemer Fellowship Church, 5305 Evergreen Drive

7/10/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Monroe Free Methodist Church, 3928 E Dunbar Rd

7/16/2020: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Monroe Church of the Nazarene, 3401 S. Custer (M-50)

7/20/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Moose Lodge 884, 1320 N. Macomb

Petersburg, Michigan

7/17/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Life Church, 6023 Summerfield Rd.

Temperance, Michigan

7/17/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bedford Library, 8575 Jackman Road

Oregon, Ohio

7/10/2020: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, 2801 Bay Park Drive

7/15/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist, 5757 Starr Ave.

Sylvania, Ohio

7/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Boulevard Christian Church, 7041 Sylvania Ave

7/17/2020: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Riders, 5580 Centennial Road

Toledo, Ohio

7/13/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fifth Third Field, 406 Washington Street

7/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Clement's Catholic Church, 3030 Tremainsville Road

7/18/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, 2820 W. Alexis Rd.

Elmore, Ohio

7/20/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 19225 W. Witty

Port Clinton, Ohio

7/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express, 50 N.E. Catawba Road

Bowling Green, Ohio

7/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Christ's Church In Bowling Green, 14455 Campbell Hill Road

7/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Courthouse Complex, 1 Courthouse Square

Luckey, Ohio

7/20/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Luckey American Legion, 335 Park Dr.

Northwood, Ohio

7/11/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., GRACEPOINTE CHURCH, 4035 Williston Road

Perrysburg, Ohio

7/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zenobia Shrine, 8048 Broadstone Blvd.

Portage, Ohio

7/20/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 301 West Main Street

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arrival and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control public guidance.

If you are feeling well, please make an appointment to give by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.